Space reforms free up ISRO for deep space missions, private sector to handle applications

On Friday, during the National Meet-2 organised by ISRO, P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, stated that the government's space reforms have made the sector's future scalable and resilient. He noted that ISRO is now free to focus on frontier technologies and deep space, while private players handle applications.

Integrate emerging technologies

Mishra also urged space scientists to integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and big data analytics into future satellites and ground systems. He added that technology transfers from ISRO and the establishment of venture capital funds and technology adoption funds are further empowering the sector's transformation.

He suggested expanding global partnerships, citing the recent launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite and the proposed G-20 climate satellite as examples.

Mishra concluded by saying, "India should be seen as a hub of affordable, inclusive and innovative space solutions for the world," and that India's space journey is about "empowering the citizens, bridging divides and building a confident and self-reliant nation".

PM Modi challenged private sector

During a video address on National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the private sector to produce five unicorn startups within the next five years. He also challenged space scientists and engineers to significantly increase India's launch capacity to 50 rockets per year, a major leap from the current rate.

India's growing leadership

Prime Minister Modi spoke about India's growing leadership in the space sector, citing the country's recent hosting of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. He noted with pride that the event drew 300 young participants from over 60 countries, and that Indian youth won medals. He concluded by commending ISRO for its initiatives, such as the Indian Space Hackathon and Robotics Challenge, which are designed to increase youth interest in space.

