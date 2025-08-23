National Space Day 2025: PM Modi urges scientists to prepare for deep space exploration PM Modi addressed the nation on National Space Day. PM also challenged the private sector to come forward and increase India's capacity to 50 launches per year.

New Delhi:

During a video address for National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian space scientists to prepare for a deep space exploration mission. He stated that unraveling the secrets of deep space would benefit the future of humanity.

"We have reached the moon and Mars. Now, we have to peek into deep space, where several secrets that would benefit the future of humanity lie hidden," Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India's aspirations should extend "beyond galaxies," and he believes there should never be a final frontier in space policy. He highlighted the nation's progress in breakthrough technologies like electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines, noting that India will soon launch its Gaganyaan mission and build its own space station.

Challenged private sector

Modi also challenged the private sector to step up, asking if five startups could become unicorns within the next five years. He further challenged space scientists and engineers by asking if they could increase India’s launch capacity to 50 rockets per year—a major leap from the current rate.

This year’s space day represent past achievements and its future resolve

During an event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, highlighting India's growing prominence in the space sector. He extended his wishes for National Space Day, stating that its theme, 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan,' represents both the nation's past achievements and its future resolve. He noted with pride that the day has quickly become a source of enthusiasm for the youth.

Prime Minister Modi commended ISRO's consistent achievements, stating that reaching new milestones has become characteristic of India and its scientists. He highlighted the historic moment two years prior when India became the first country to land on the Moon's South Pole.