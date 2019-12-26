Missed Solar Eclipse today? 2020 has double delight for you

A photo of solar eclipse on December 26

Did you miss the last solar eclipse of the decade? No disappointments, please. You can witness the first solar eclipse of the next decade. The year 2020 will bring you two solar eclipses, one in June and another in December. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth. An annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of the Sun's light. This causes the Sun to look like a ring of fire.

Solar Eclipse in June 2020:

You will see the first solar eclipse of the year 2020 on June 21. The one gracing the skies on June 21 will be annular solar eclipse. The annular solar eclipse on June 21, 2020 will be visible from 9.15 am to 3.04 am. The full eclipse will start from 10.17 am to 2.02 pm where 12.10 pm will see the maximum eclipse. The annular phase of the June 21 solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China. According timeanddate.com, people in these areas will see the ring of fire if the weather permits. In India, the annular solar eclipse can be witnessed clearly from Gharsana in Rajasthan, Dehradun and Tehri in Uttarakhand and Sirsa in Haryana.

Solar Eclipse in December 2020:

The second and the final last solar eclipse of 2020 will delight skygazers on December 14, 2020. It will be a total solar eclipse. The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be seen in Pacific, S. America, Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, Atlantic. The total solar eclipse would be visible from 7.03 am and reach the full eclipse by 8.02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 9.43 pm and end at 11.24 pm.

