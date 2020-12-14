Monday, December 14, 2020
     
Solar Eclipse 2020: Best photos, videos of this year's last Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2020: The world is witnessing the last solar eclipse of the year 2020. Even though the solar eclipse is not visible in India, skygazers can watch live streaming of the celestial phenomenon on various platforms. The total solar eclipse began at 7.03 PM Monday and will peak at 9.43 PM. The eclipse will end at 12.23 am on December 15. Stick to this space for the best photos and videos of the solar eclipse.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2020 20:20 IST
Solar Eclipse 2020: The world is witnessing the last solar eclipse of the year 2020. Even though the solar eclipse is not visible in India, skygazers can watch live streaming of the celestial phenomenon on various platforms. The total solar eclipse began at 7.03 PM Monday and will peak at 9.43 PM. The eclipse will end at 12.23 am on December 15. Stick to this space for the best photos and videos of the solar eclipse. 

SOLAR ECLIPSE: BEST PHOTOS, VIDEOS

(Photos and videos are trickling in, stay tuned)

Image Source : COSMOSAPIENS/YOUTUBE

Total Solar Eclipse in Neuquen province, Argentina

Image Source : NATIONAL SOLAR OBSERVATORY

Solar Eclipse in Chile.

WATCH LIVE STREAMING

NASA

SLOOH

DIARIO 10 DIGITAL

