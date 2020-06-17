Saturn's moon Titan has volcano-like features

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
A study has revealed that volcano-like features were witnessed in the polar region of Saturn's moon Titan with the help of NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The study titled: 'Morphological Evidence for Volcanic Crater near Titan's North Polar Region' was published by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Charles A Wood and co-author Jani Radebaugh of Brigham Young University. 

Published on: June 17, 2020 10:22 IST
A study has revealed that volcano-like features were witnessed in the polar region of Saturn's moon Titan with the help of NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The study titled: 'Morphological Evidence for Volcanic Crater near Titan's North Polar Region' was published by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Charles A Wood and co-author Jani Radebaugh of Brigham Young University. 

The study noted that morphological features such as nested collapses, elevated ramparts, halos, and islands indicate that some small depressions situated in the north polar region of Titan are volcanic collapse craters. The journal's page where the study was written read, "The close association of the proposed volcanic craters with polar lakes is consistent with a volcanic origin through explosive eruptions followed by collapse, as either maars or calderas," Wood said. "The apparent freshness of some craters may mean that volcanism has been relatively recently active on Titan or even continues today."

