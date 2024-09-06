Saturn rings to temporary disappear in 2025: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Saturn Rings

The rings of Saturn are a breathtaking sight in the Solar System. However, in March 2025, there will be a temporary "disappearance" of these rings, which is actually an optical illusion and not a real disappearance. Saturn is tilted at an angle of 26.73 degrees and takes about 29.4 Earth years to complete one orbit around the Sun. This orbital pattern causes the rings to appear to change their orientation when viewed from Earth.

Every 13 to 15 years, the edge of Saturn’s rings aligns directly with Earth. This will occur in March 2025, making only the edges of the rings visible from our planet.

Because Saturn’s rings are very thin, they will reflect very little light in this position, essentially making them appear invisible. However, as Saturn continues its orbit, the rings will gradually reappear.

But Saturn’s ring will actually disappear!

NASA confirmed in 2018 that Saturn will ultimately lose its rings due to the "ring rain," where water products from the rings are pulled towards the planet by its gravity and magnetic field.

According to NASA scientist James O’Donoghue, this process can drain an amount of water products that could fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool from Saturn’s rings in half an hour. At this rate, Saturn will completely lose its rings in the next 300 million years.

Data from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft revealed that Saturn’s rings are made of billions of chunks of ice and rock, varying in size from small grains of dust to large mountains. It is believed that the rings formed just 100 million years ago due to the collision of two icy moons, and this event created Saturn’s iconic rings.

It is also possible that gas giants like Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune once had rings, but they now only have thin ringlets that are difficult to capture even with a telescope.

ALSO READ: