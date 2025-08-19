PM Modi calls for pool of 40-50 astronauts for future space missions PM Modi made the statement while speaking to Shubhanshu Shukla, who has returned to India after a historic mission to the ISS.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for India to develop a pool of 40-50 astronauts for future space missions. The Prime Minister's remarks came during a meeting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned after spending 20 days in space. The video of the interaction, which took place on Monday evening, was released on Tuesday. Shukla, the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission, shared his experiences, from adjusting to micro-gravity conditions to conducting experiments on the orbital lab.

Larger astronaut pool

Modi said there is a need for a larger astronaut pool, adding that Shukla's space travel was the first step toward future missions. He expressed confidence that Shukla's journey will inspire greater interest in the space sector, noting that India now has two major missions ahead: the Gaganyaan program and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station).

Shukla, in turn, told the Prime Minister that India's Gaganyaan project is already generating tremendous interest around the world. "My crew mates even requested signed notes, expressing their desire to be invited to the launch and to travel aboard India's spacecraft," he said.

Shukla lauded the government's sustained commitment to the space program, which he said is being seen globally as a reflection of India's capability. He said this continued support, even after setbacks like the Chandrayaan-II mission, was crucial to the success of Chandrayaan-3. He added that with a space station led by India, with participation from other nations, the country can acquire a leadership role in the space domain.

Looking ahead, India plans to undertake its first human spaceflight in 2027 and aims to build its own space station by 2035. The country also has a goal to land its own astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

