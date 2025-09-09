Over 400 ISRO scientists worked 24/7 to provide support during Operation Sindoor: ISRO chief ISRO utilised earth observation and communication satellites to support Operation Sindoor. All the satellites functioned perfectly during the operation.

New Delhi:

More than 400 scientists worked around the clock to provide support during Operation Sindoor, using earth observation and communication satellites, ISRO chairperson V Narayanan said on Tuesday. In his address at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Narayanan stated that the space agency provided satellite data for national security requirements during the mission. He noted that all satellites performed perfectly 24/7 throughout the operation, enabling all mission requirements.

The role of the space sector in armed conflicts came into sharp focus during Operation Sindoor, which saw extensive use of drones and loitering munitions and tested the capabilities of air defense systems like the indigenously developed Akash Teer.

Gaganyaan project

Regarding the Gaganyaan project, which aims to achieve India's maiden human spaceflight by 2027, Narayanan said ISRO has completed 7,700 ground tests. An additional 2,300 tests are planned before the human spaceflight is carried out.

Under the project, ISRO plans to conduct three uncrewed missions, with the first expected in December. The space agency has also secured approvals for two crewed missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked ISRO with setting up India's own space station by 2035 and landing an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.

ISRO tests Gaganyaan parachute

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared exciting new footage of an important test for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space. The video shows a special parachute being launched from a test capsule that is attached to a sled racing down a track at high speed.

This parachute, which is about 5.8 meters tall, is designed to help slow down and stabilise the crew module as it safely re-enters Earth's atmosphere. This is a key step in ensuring astronauts can return home safely after their journey into space.

