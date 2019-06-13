Friday, June 14, 2019
     
French envoy Alexandre Ziegler meets ISRO chief

French envoy Alexandre Ziegler met Chairperson of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan on Thursday and discussed ways to further space cooperation between the two countries.

New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 21:47 IST
"Excellent meeting with Dr K Sivan, Chairman of @isro and his team. We are working extensively to reach a major milestone in our 60-year-old spatial cooperation. Our two leaders will present new ideas & projects during the visit of PM @narendramodi to France next August! #isro (sic)," Ziegler tweeted.

India and France share robust cooperation in the area of space.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron released a joint vision for space cooperation.

Space agencies of the two countries are also working on constellation of satellites for maritime surveillance and plan to collaborate for an interplanetary mission to Venus. 

Also Read: India planning to have own space station, says ISRO chief

