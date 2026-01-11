Two new frog species discovered in Arunachal; One named after veteran Malayali journalist Scientists discover two new slender-armed frog species in Arunachal Pradesh. One is named after the late Malayali journalist E. Somanath, highlighting the state's vast, unexplored biodiversity.

New Delhi:

Scientists have discovered two new frog species in the remote mountains of Arunachal Pradesh. The newly identified species, Leptobrachium somani (Soman’s Slender-Armed Frog) and Leptobrachium mechuka (Mechuka Slender-Armed Frog), belong to the genus Leptobrachium. The discovery was officially announced in a research paper published in the international journal PeerJ on January 9, 2026.

While 39 species of this genus are recognised globally, only four had previously been reported in India. This discovery brings the Indian count to six.

New frog species: Scientific team and research

New frog species research was led by noted herpetologist S.D. Biju (often called the "Frogman of India") and his PhD student, A.N. Dikshit Akalabya Sarmah. The team included researchers from the Systematics Lab at the University of Delhi and the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University. Their findings followed three years of intensive field expeditions across the isolated regions of the state.

New frog species: Government recognition

New frog species documentation was welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who described the discovery as a proud moment for the state. "These newly documented species highlight the rich and still unfolding biodiversity of our state," Mein shared in a social media post, adding that the findings reaffirm the ecological importance of protecting Arunachal’s fragile forest and river ecosystems.

New frog species: Identification and habitat

New frog species identification involved a combination of DNA analysis, physical morphology, and behavioural observations. Scientists confirmed that both frogs belong to the Leptobrachium bompu species group but show distinct genetic differences.

Leptobrachium somani: Discovered at Tiwarigaon in the Lower Dibang Valley, this species has silver-grey to light-blue eyes.

Leptobrachium mechuka: Found near the town of Mechuka in the Shi Yomi district, this species is characterised by its reddish-brown body and silvery-white eyes.

New frog species: Etymology and tribute

New frog species naming reflects both local geography and personal tributes. Leptobrachium mechuka is named after the town of Mechuka, while Leptobrachium somani honours the late veteran journalist E. Somanath for his lifelong dedication to environmental reporting. Experts believe this discovery highlights that much of Arunachal Pradesh’s vast biodiversity remains unexplored.

