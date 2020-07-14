NASA, ESA set to release first images from Solar Orbiter Mission

Image Source : NASA NASA and ESA scientists to reveal the closest images ever taken of the Sun

NASA is all set to release the first data captured by Solar Orbiter, a mission to study the Sun. According to the US Space Agency, the data will be released during an online news briefing on July 16 (Thursday), at 8 am EDT, on NASA’s website. The ESA (European Space Agency) will work jointly with NASA for the release of the data, the space agency has said.

Taking to Twitter, NASA said, "Get ready to see #TheSunUpClose. Scientists from our joint @ESASolarOrbiter mission with @ESA will reveal the closest images ever taken of our star, on Thurs., July 16, at 8 am ET."

☀️ Get ready to see #TheSunUpClose. Scientists from our joint @ESASolarOrbiter mission with @ESA will reveal the closest images ever taken of our star, on Thurs., July 16, at 8am ET. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/r4MWgyG779 pic.twitter.com/lve8KhXKA7 — NASA (@NASA) July 13, 2020

Following the February 9 launch, the Solar Orbiter had made its first close pass of the Sun in mid-June. The mission had turned on all 10 of its instruments together for the first time.

This flyby captured the closest images ever taken of the Sun.

During the briefing, mission experts will discuss what these closeup images reveal about the Sun, NASA said, adding, including what we can learn from Solar Orbiter’s new measurements of particles and magnetic fields flowing from the Sun.

