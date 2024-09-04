Follow us on Image Source : NASA NASA's advanced composite Solar Sail System successfully deploys in space

After over four months in space, NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) has successfully deployed its solar sail, marking a significant advancement in space propulsion technology. The spacecraft, launched on April 24 aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron vehicle, reached this crucial milestone at the end of August. NASA confirmed the full deployment of the solar sail on August 29 at 1:33 pm EDT.

How the Solar Sail works

The solar sail operates on a simple yet innovative principle. While photons have no mass, they exert pressure when they strike an object. The ACS3’s sail is designed to harness this photon pressure, propelling the spacecraft through space. This technology mimics the way a traditional sailboat’s sail uses wind, but instead, it relies on sunlight. Equipped with four cameras, the ACS3 will capture high-resolution images of the deployed reflective sail and its composite booms. The first images are expected to be released on September 4.

Image Source : NASANASA's advanced composite Solar Sail System successfully deploys in space

Testing the Solar Sail in Space

The upcoming weeks will be pivotal for testing the solar sail’s capabilities. NASA’s mission team will focus on manoeuvrability by adjusting the spacecraft’s orbit. These manoeuvres will provide valuable data to refine future solar sail missions. Potential applications of this technology include space weather early-warning systems, asteroid reconnaissance, and solar observation missions.

Prospects of Solar Sail technology

Currently orbiting at an altitude approximately twice that of the International Space Station (ISS), the ACS3 spacecraft has a fully deployed sail nearly half the size of a tennis court, covering around 860 square feet (80 square meters). This successful deployment signifies a promising step forward for solar sails, which could revolutionise space exploration by providing a sustainable propulsion method for various missions.

This article is optimised for readers who are interested in the latest advancements in space technology, NASA’s solar sail missions, and the future of space exploration.

ALSO READ: SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to bring Starliner astronauts back by next year: NASA

ALSO READ: NASA considers options as Sunita Williams awaits crucial mission decision