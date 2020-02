NASA Orion successfully tests critical launch abort system; LAS will help carry crew to safety in emergency

Image Source : NASA The Orion spacecraft features a protective feature called the launch abort system (LAS)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that the final test of the Orion spacecraft’s attitude control motor (ACM) has been successful. NASA revealed that when the astronauts blast off for their voyage to the Moon on the Orion spacecraft during Artemis missions, they will have protection in the form of the launch abort system (LAS). The LAS is designed to carry crew to safety in the event of an emergency during launch or ascent atop the agency’s Space Launch System rocket.

The final test of the spacecraft’s attitude control motor (ACM) created by Northrop Grumman was conducted on Tuesday.

During the test, eight high-pressure valves directed more than 7,000 pounds of thrust generated by the solid rocket motor in multiple directions while firing at freezing conditions, providing enough force to orient Orion and its crew for a safe landing.

4.. 3.. 2.. 1.. 0

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A successful test for the motor steering the @NASA_Orion 🛰️ launch abort system & a milestone on the path to the first crewed #Artemis mission! This system is designed to protect @NASA_Astronauts in an emergency during liftoff: https://t.co/zUZOg2Kdmk pic.twitter.com/8Afn7NjOsq — NASA (@NASA) February 27, 2020

NASA in a press release informed that the LAS consists of three solid rocket motors: the abort motor pulls the crew module away from the launch vehicle; the ACM steers and orients the capsule; then the jettison motor ignites to separate the LAS from Orion prior to parachute deployment and to ensure a safe crew landing.

Last year, NASA demonstrated the LAS in a full-stress test known as Ascent Abort-2. During the test, a booster sent a representative Orion to an altitude of 31,000 feet to demonstrate the motors system worked as planned during the point of launch when the spacecraft experiences the greatest aerodynamic forces. In 2010,

NASA tested the LAS’ functionality in Pad Abort-1, a test that showed the motors can work if there’s a problem on the pad before the rocket launches. These tests serve to assess and refine many of the systems critical to the safety of astronauts who will travel in Orion.

NASA has qualified the jettison motor and has completed two of the three tests to qualify the abort motor. All three motors on the LAS will be qualified for crewed flights following the final abort motor test ahead of Artemis II, another step that brings NASA and Orion closer to sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

ALSO READ | Why is NASA sending 'Dragonfly' to Titan? Here are five reasons