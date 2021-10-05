Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra govt, C40 Cities Network launch 'Women4Climate' program

The Maharashtra government and C40 Cities Network, a global forum that addresses climate change, have launched the 'Women4Climate' programme, which is aimed at bringing all women residents of Mumbai under one roof to fight climate change. Under the programme, launched on Monday, the state government and the C40 Cities Network will strive to bring out leadership qualities in women so that a stage can be set for the next generation of climate leaders, a statement released on Tuesday said.

The C40 Cities Network will share the knowledge and experience and provide mentorship, training and networking opportunities to women in the city, it said.

The programme is inspired by the philosophy "think local and act global", where women from C40 cities can develop and implement action to accelerate their climate projects and strategies to achieve the overall target of sustainable development goals, it said.

"In 2020, when Mumbai joined the C40 Cities Network to develop a robust roadmap to tackle the challenges of climate change, we made history and now with bringing women at the forefront of the Mumbai Climate Action plan, we believe in them to lead us all to make an enormous contribution to the global efforts for fighting climate change," state Minister for Environment, Tourism and Protocol Aaditya Thackeray said.

The next-generation climate leaders will be selected through a mentorship programme that will seek to put women mentees under the guidance of their mentor, the statement said.

Under the programme, monthly webinars will be arranged where mentees from different cities would come together to learn about each other's initiatives, share their achievements and ideas for improvements, it said.

Applications for the 10-month-long programme can be filled on the W4C.org website and the aspirants can apply till October 18.