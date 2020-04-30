Image Source : PTI Kleos Space awaits ISRO's launch announcement for its satellites

The Luxembourg based Kleos Space, a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service company on Thursday said it is waiting for Indian space agency's announcement for launch of its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle - C49 (PSLV-C49).

In a statement the company said it had shipped the four Kleos Scouting Mission satellites to the Indian satellite integration and rocket launch site at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh in February 2020. Shipment occurred on schedule, in preparation for launch activities.

Kleos Space said it eagerly awaits announcement of the launch date for PSLV-C49 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch is currently delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions outside its control.

The company said the satellites once launched will cover crucial shipping regions for defence and security customers including the Strait of Hormuz, South China Sea, Australian coast, Southern US coast as well as the East and West African coast.

When launched, Kleos' Scouting Mission satellites will form the foundation of a constellation that delivers a global picture of hidden maritime activity, enhancing the intelligence capability of government and commercial entities when the Automatic Identification System (AIS) is defeated, imagery unclear or targets out of patrol range, the statement said.

