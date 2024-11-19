ISRO uses Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch satellite for in-flight Wi-Fi, broadband services

Follow us on Image Source : SPACEX SpaceX Falcon 9 with ISRO's GSAT N-2

India's most advanced communications satellite was successfully launched into space by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. At precisely one minute past midnight on Tuesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sent its most sophisticated communications satellite on a 34-minute journey into outer space aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, marking its 396th flight.

What will the satellite do?

Named GSAT N-2, also known as GSAT 20, the fully commercial satellite weighs 4,700 kg and is designed to provide broadband services in remote areas, as well as in-flight Internet for passenger aircraft. The launch took place from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, a site leased to SpaceX by the US Space Force, a branch of the armed forces established in 2019 to protect the country's space assets.

Why is this launch significant?

This launch represents the first collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX through ISRO's commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL). Additionally, it is the first satellite built by ISRO that exclusively utilises the advanced Ka-band frequency—a range of radio frequencies between 27 and 40 gigahertz (GHz) that allows for higher bandwidth. By employing multiple spot beams, GSAT-N2 will enhance the efficiency and coverage of broadband services across various regions of India.

Why ISRO collaborated with SpaceX?

ISRO opted to collaborate with SpaceX for the GSAT-20 launch primarily due to its reliance on Arianespace's Ariane rockets for previous heavy payload missions from French Guiana. Currently, ISRO lacks operational rockets capable of launching a payload as substantial as 4,700 kg. India's launch vehicle, LVM-3, has a capacity of up to 4,000 kg, but the requirements for this launch exceeded ISRO's capabilities. As a result, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was selected for this mission.

ALSO READ: Chinese spacecraft samples confirm Moon's volcanic history