ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has adopted 45 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in the first phase out of the total 100 labs. According to ISRO, the decision was announced by Department of Space (DOS), Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog on Monday at an online event organised by them.

The remaining 55 ATLs will be adopted by ISRO soon, to promote education in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), space education, and space technology related innovations for school students, ISRO said.

An ATL provides activity-based learning so that young minds can give shape to their ideas for societal problems which also fosters entrepreneurship and innovation.

The ATL enables over three million students in 6-12 standard to acquire problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset.

The Monday event saw the participation of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, K. Sivan, Secretary, DOS, Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), P.V.Venkitakrishnan, Director, Capacity Building Programme Office, ISRO and Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog through a video message, ISRO said.

Sivan hoped the move would help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among the school kids.

He said ISRO is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

ISRO officials shall actively mentor the kids as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs - encouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreading awareness about outer space activities.

Sivan also said students involved in these ATLs would be invited as guests to witness future launches from India's rocket port located in Sriharikota.