ISRO successfully tests semi-cryogenic engine: A big step for future space missions ISRO's successful semi-cryogenic engine test is a major step toward developing more powerful, efficient, and reusable launch systems. With ongoing improvements in propulsion technology, India is gearing up for a new era in space exploration.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (commonly known as ISRO) has successfully conducted a hot test on the semi-cryogenic engine (SE2000), marking a major milestone in developing powerful engines for future space missions. This test called the Power Head Test Article (PHTA), is an important step toward finalizing the cryogenic stage that powers the booster stages of launch vehicles.

What is the Power Head Test Article (PHTA)?

The PHTA is a significant test to evaluate key subsystems of the semi-cryogenic engine. It helps validate the performance of critical components such as:

Gas generator

Turbo pumps

Pre-burner

Control systems

The hot-firing test lasted for just 4.5 seconds and was the first major hardware test for the semi-cryogenic engine's development.

A step forward after 2023 setback

ISRO had previously attempted a similar test in July 2023, but it was aborted due to a technical glitch. Since then, scientists have worked continuously to refine the engine, which is designed to deliver 2,000 kiloNewton (kN) of thrust.

(Image Source : ISRO)A big step for future space missions

Why is a semi-cryogenic engine important?

Rockets need powerful propulsion systems to lift off from Earth, pass through the atmosphere, and reach space. Choosing the right propellant system is crucial for efficiency, cost, and reusability.

Currently, ISRO uses environment-friendly propellants such as:

Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) for cryogenic engines

LOX-Kerosene-based propulsion systems for semi-cryogenic engines

Advantages of Semi-Cryogenic Engines

A semi-cryogenic engine offers several advantages:

Uses liquid oxygen and kerosene, which is easier to store than hydrogen

Provides high-density impulse, making it more efficient

Less toxic and cost-effective compared to other options

Enhancements in LVM3 and future missions

ISRO is also working on improving the Launch Vehicle Mk III (LVM3), which will be equipped with the C32 cryogenic upper stage for upcoming missions.

C32 vs. C25: The new C32 stage will allow more propellant storage, increasing the payload capacity by 25 per cent.

ISRO aims to increase spacecraft launch capacity from 4 tonnes to 5.1 tonnes to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) without increasing costs.

A new LOX-kerosene propulsion system powered by a 2,000-tonne thrust engine is under development.

Next-generation launch vehicle (NGLV) development on track

With India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission (both unmanned and manned) gaining momentum, ISRO is also making progress on its Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).

What is NGLV?

A human-rated launch vehicle with high payload capacity and reusability

Features a reusable first stage, with a maximum payload of 30 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Uses LOX engines in the first and second stages, with a cryogenic engine in the upper stage

According to ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, the design of NGLV is complete, and development has begun. The agency is also working on technologies to recover and reuse launch vehicles, making future space missions more efficient.

Future Plans: Next-gen propulsion systems

ISRO is exploring advanced propulsion technologies that could revolutionize space travel. The goal is to develop a system where:

A rocket takes off like an aircraft

Switches to a cryogenic engine mid-flight

Covers thousands of kilometres across continents in a few hours

This breakthrough could enable faster intercontinental travel and pave the way for next-gen space exploration.

