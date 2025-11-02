ISRO set to launch India’s heaviest communication satellite: Check launch time, and where to watch live ISRO will launch its most powerful communication satellite, CMS-03, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Weighing in at 4,410 kg, CMS-03 will be the heaviest communication satellite India has ever sent into space.

New Delhi:

ISRO is all set to launch its heaviest-ever communication satellite, CMS-03, aboard the mighty LVM3-M5 rocket, also known as ‘Bahubali’. The 4,410 kg satellite will be placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), a critical milestone for India’s space mission goals. CMS-03 is not just any satellite. Designed to provide multi-band, multi-mission communication, it will serve a broad expanse of oceanic areas around India, offering vital connectivity for both terrestrial and maritime operations.

This will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s ability to maintain uninterrupted communication between its warships, aircraft, and other assets in remote regions.

The launch vehicle: LVM3-M5 (Bahubali)

The LVM3-M5 rocket, often referred to as ‘Bahubali’ due to its heavy-lifting capacity, will carry CMS-03 into space. Standing 43.5 meters tall, this advanced launch vehicle is designed to handle the payload of the heaviest satellites. The rocket is equipped with:

S200 Solid Rocket Boosters: These large boosters provide the initial thrust needed for takeoff.

L110 Liquid Core Stage: Powered by Vikas engines, this stage ensures continuous propulsion.

C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage: This indigenously developed technology provides the necessary power to place satellites into precise orbits.

Together, these three stages give the LVM3-M5 the capability to send payloads of up to 4,000 kg to GTO and 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

CMS-03 will play an important role in expanding India’s communication infrastructure. Its ability to cover a wide area of the Indian Ocean will improve connectivity across sea, air, and land. This is particularly critical for the Indian Navy, which relies on seamless communication for coordinating naval operations, including those in far-flung areas.

By bolstering communication capabilities, CMS-03 will enhance India’s maritime security and disaster management efforts, making it a vital asset for national defense and development. The LVM3-M5 is ISRO’s most reliable and robust launch vehicle, with a track record of successful missions. The rocket’s previous missions include the highly successful Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land near the lunar south pole in 2023.

The LVM3 series, developed using completely indigenised technology, has proven itself to be an efficient and reliable system for launching heavier satellites into space.

ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ liftoff today: When and where to watch live?

Date & Time: November 2, 2025, at 5:26 PM IST

Launch Location: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Mission: Launch of CMS-03 Communication Satellite

Target Orbit: Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)

The countdown for today’s launch has already begun, and ISRO will be providing live coverage of the event on its official website, social media channels and YouTube channel.

For real-time updates and to watch the launch, you can visit the official ISRO mission page for LVM3-M5/CMS-03.