ISRO’s space farming milestone: Cowpea seeds germinate under microgravity in PSLV-C60

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO ISRO’s historic achievement: Cowpea seeds successfully germinate in space aboard PSLV-C60

The Indian Space Research Organisation, popularly known as ISRO has achieved a groundbreaking milestone as cowpea seeds germinated in space. The move was successful aboard in the PSLV-C60's POEM-4 platform, marking a significant step toward developing sustainable agricultural practices for long-term space exploration.

ISRO achieves space agriculture milestone

Successful germination aboard POEM-4

The experiment, conducted under the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS), saw eight cowpea seeds germinate in microgravity conditions within four days. Managed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), this research observed early-stage growth, with leaves expected to emerge soon.

PSLV-C60's contribution to space research

Launched on December 30, the PSLV-C60 carried two SpaDeX satellites and 24 onboard experiments, including CROPS. The rocket's fourth stage, equipped with the POEM-4 platform, orbits Earth at 350 km altitude, facilitating research into plant growth in space environments.

Paving the way for space sustainability

This breakthrough underscores the importance of studying plant behaviour in microgravity for developing regenerative life support systems. Such advancements aim to ensure food and oxygen self-sufficiency during extended space missions, reducing reliance on Earth’s resources.

The successful germination of cowpea seeds aboard PSLV-C60 is a promising step in space agriculture, with further developments expected as the experiment progresses.

ALSO READ: BSNL 3G services to shut down in Patna from 15th January: Here’s the reason

BSNL’s decision to discontinue 3G services marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards modernisation. While some users may face initial inconvenience, the move is expected to pave the way for a stronger and more reliable network experience.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 to launch in India at 9 PM: Where to watch and what to expect?

The wait is over! OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus 13 series at the Winter Launch Event on January 7, 2025. Catch the live stream on the OnePlus India YouTube channel at 9:00 PM IST. Alongside the OnePlus 13 and 13R, a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also debut.

ALSO READ: Astronomers reveal new insights into CIZA0107 Galaxy Cluster merger using VLA

An international team of astronomers has uncovered fascinating new details about a nearby galaxy cluster merger, offering a fresh perspective on the dynamics of galactic collisions. The observations were made using the Very Large Array (VLA), revealing key insights into cosmic ray acceleration.