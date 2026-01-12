Live ISRO PSLV-C62 launch updates: EOS-N1 and 14 satellites set for flight Follow live updates for ISRO's first launch of 2026. The PSLV-C62 mission will deploy the EOS-N1 satellite and 14 payloads, followed by a unique KID capsule re-entry demonstration.

New Delhi:

ISRO is all set for the launch of the PSLV-C62 mission, which will place the EOS-N1 earth observation satellite and 14 co-passenger satellites into orbit. This mission marks the space agency's first launch of the year and is being conducted by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO. The 14 secondary payloads belong to a diverse group of domestic and international customers.

Launch schedule and payload details

The lift-off of the 260-tonne PSLV-C62 rocket has been slightly rescheduled to 10:18 AM on January 12, adjusted from the previously planned time of 10:17 AM.

The primary payload—a sophisticated Earth Observation Satellite built jointly by Thailand and the United Kingdom—will be the first to deploy. It will be followed by 13 additional co-passenger satellites, all of which are expected to reach their intended sun-synchronous orbits approximately 17 minutes after lift-off.

Advanced re-entry technology demonstration

The mission’s final phase will feature a significant technical demonstration involving the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID). This 25 kg capsule, belonging to a Spanish startup, is scheduled for separation over two hours after launch.

To facilitate this, ISRO scientists will restart the rocket's fourth stage (PS4) to perform a de-boost maneuver. This will place the stage on a specific re-entry trajectory before the KID capsule is released. Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule, the final passenger of the mission, will ultimately re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a controlled splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

Follow our live coverage below for the latest updates on the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission.

