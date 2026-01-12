Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. ISRO PSLV-C62 launch updates: EOS-N1 and 14 satellites set for flight

  Live ISRO PSLV-C62 launch updates: EOS-N1 and 14 satellites set for flight

Follow live updates for ISRO's first launch of 2026. The PSLV-C62 mission will deploy the EOS-N1 satellite and 14 payloads, followed by a unique KID capsule re-entry demonstration.

ISRO PSLV-C62 launch live updates
ISRO PSLV-C62 launch live updates Image Source : PTI
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

ISRO is all set for the launch of the PSLV-C62 mission, which will place the EOS-N1 earth observation satellite and 14 co-passenger satellites into orbit. This mission marks the space agency's first launch of the year and is being conducted by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO. The 14 secondary payloads belong to a diverse group of domestic and international customers.

Launch schedule and payload details

The lift-off of the 260-tonne PSLV-C62 rocket has been slightly rescheduled to 10:18 AM on January 12, adjusted from the previously planned time of 10:17 AM.

The primary payload—a sophisticated Earth Observation Satellite built jointly by Thailand and the United Kingdom—will be the first to deploy. It will be followed by 13 additional co-passenger satellites, all of which are expected to reach their intended sun-synchronous orbits approximately 17 minutes after lift-off.

Advanced re-entry technology demonstration

The mission’s final phase will feature a significant technical demonstration involving the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID). This 25 kg capsule, belonging to a Spanish startup, is scheduled for separation over two hours after launch.

To facilitate this, ISRO scientists will restart the rocket's fourth stage (PS4) to perform a de-boost maneuver. This will place the stage on a specific re-entry trajectory before the KID capsule is released. Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule, the final passenger of the mission, will ultimately re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a controlled splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

Follow our live coverage below for the latest updates on the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission.

 

ALSO READ: ISRO's Aditya-L1 finds how solar storm impact on Earth’s magnetic field

Live updates :ISRO PSLV-C62 launch updates: EOS-N1 and 14 satellites set for flight

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:08 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Workhorse of ISRO

    The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is known as the "Workhorse of ISRO" due to its exceptional reliability and versatility, which has been instrumental in India's rise as a prominent space power.

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Automatic launch sequence initiated

    The automatic launch sequence for the PSLV-C62 mission has been initiated. At T-0, the ignition of the first stage will begin.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Mission to use PSLV-DL variant

    The mission will utilise the PSLV-DL variant, equipped with two solid strap-on motors. This flight marks the 64th mission for the PSLV program.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    9th dedicated mission of NewSpace India Limited

    The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission marks the ninth dedicated commercial venture for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is commercial arm of ISRO.

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    PS4 stage and the KID capsule to re-enter Earth

    Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule, the final co-passenger, will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and splash down in the South Pacific Ocean, according to ISRO.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Significant technical demonstration

    ISRO stated that scientists will restart the rocket's fourth stage to demonstrate the KID capsule's re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. To achieve this, the stage will be reignited to 'de-boost' the vehicle into a re-entry trajectory, followed by the separation of the KID capsule.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Mission to complete 2 hours after the launch

    The separation of the rocket's fourth stage (PS4) and the demonstration of the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule—belonging to a Spanish startup—are expected to take place just over two hours after launch.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Earth observation satellite built by Thailand and the United Kingdom

    The primary payload, an Earth observation satellite built by Thailand and the United Kingdom, will fly alongside other co-passenger satellites. These will be deployed into the intended sun-synchronous orbit approximately 17 minutes after liftoff.

     

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Mission is undertaken by the NewSpace India Ltd

    ISRO’s commercial wing, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), is facilitating the PSLV-C62 mission to orbit the EOS-N1 satellite. The flight also includes 14 co-passenger satellites, fulfilling launch service agreements for both domestic startups and international partners

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    64th flight of PSLV

    This launch marks the 64th flight of the PSLV. To date, the launch vehicle has successfully completed 63 missions, including India’s most ambitious milestones such as Chandrayaan-1, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), and the Aditya-L1 solar mission.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    ISRO chairman performed Puja at Tirumala ahead of launch

    Ahead of the PSLV-C62 mission, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Saturday to offer prayers. Accompanied by senior ISRO officials, he performed a traditional puja for a miniature replica of the launch vehicle. The mission is set to deploy the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite along with 14 additional payloads into orbit.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    ISRO's PSLV-C62 to Lift Off at 10:18.30 AM

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute another milestone launch today, January 12. The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission is scheduled for lift-off at 10:18.30 AM IST from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
ISRO Pslv Launch
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\