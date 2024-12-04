ISRO ESA Proba-3 spacecraft lift off set for today at 4:08 PM IST: Details

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO ISRO ESA’s Proba-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 spacecraft today (December 4, 2024). This marks a major step in ISRO’s collaboration with international space agencies. The 25-hour countdown started at 3:08 PM on Tuesday (3rd December 2024), with all preparatory work underway at Sriharikota’s spaceport. The mission will deploy ISRO’s trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its 61st flight and 26th use of the PSLV-XL variant. Lift-off is set for 4:08 PM today.

ISRO Chairman seeks divine blessings ahead of Proba-3 launch

ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somnath offered prayers at the Sri Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Sullurpet, revered by Telugu and Tamil devotees, ahead of the highly anticipated Proba-3 satellite launch. Dr Somnath performed a special puja, seeking blessings for the success of this unique mission, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

Speaking about the mission, Dr Somnath emphasized its significance, calling it a "very special and unique" endeavour.

Launch details and objectives

The Proba-3 satellite, carried by ISRO’s trusted PSLV-C59 rocket, is set to lift off today at 4:08 PM from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The mission will place the Proba-3 satellite into a high-altitude orbit, reaching approximately 60,000 kilometres above Earth. Scientists from ISRO and European countries are working together to ensure the satellite is accurately positioned in its designated orbit.

Proba-3: Pioneering solar observation

The Proba-3 mission, short for “Project for Onboard Autonomy,” features two satellites designed to fly in precise formation, maintaining a separation of just one millimetre. This dual-satellite system, consisting of the Coronagraph and Occulter spacecraft, will create "solar eclipses on demand" to study the Sun’s corona—its outer atmosphere—like never before.

The mission aims to mimic the conditions of a solar eclipse, enabling continuous observation of the Sun’s faint corona, which is much hotter than the Sun’s surface and crucial for understanding space weather.

Advanced payload and orbit details

The 44.5-metre PSLV rocket will place the 550 kg Proba-3 payload into a high Earth orbit, reaching a 60,530 km apogee and a 600 km perigee. Once in orbit, the two satellites will align 150 metres apart, forming a single, rigid structure to facilitate precision observations of the Sun’s rim and surrounding atmosphere.

A leap forward for formation flying

Proba-3 represents a milestone in the formation of flying technology. The ESA notes that this mission will enable the two spacecraft to operate as a large-scale solar coronagraph, achieving unprecedented proximity to the Sun's corona. The mission builds on Europe’s earlier multi-satellite successes, including Sweden’s Prisma mission and the Automated Transfer Vehicle program.

ISRO’s role in solar science

This mission adds to ISRO’s growing expertise in solar studies, following the success of the Aditya-L1 mission in 2023. ISRO will manage the launch, while ESA scientists will conduct in-depth studies post-orbit.

