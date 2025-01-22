ISRO achieves major milestone, dispatches crew module for Gaganyaan's inaugural uncrewed mission

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO Crew module for Gaganyaan's uncrewed mission

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO has sent off the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1) after successfully completing the integration of its liquid propulsion system, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

Gaganyaan marks ISRO’s inaugural attempt to develop human spaceflight capabilities. Before placing astronauts in the spacecraft, ISRO is set to launch an uncrewed mission as part of the Gaganyaan project.

On January 21, 2025, LPSC dispatched the Crew Module to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, following the successful integration of the propulsion system, as stated by ISRO.

According to the agency, the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS) utilizes a bi-propellant-based Reaction Control System (RCS) designed for precise control of the crew module along three axes: Pitch, Yaw, and Roll. This control will take effect after the service module separates during the descent and re-entry phases, continuing until the parachute-based deceleration system is deployed.

“This system employs 12 100N thrusters, pressurisation system with high pressure gas bottles and the propellant feed system along with the associated fluid control components,” ISRO explained.

The 100 N thrusters are small rocket motors used for spacecraft propulsion, ISRO officials noted.

Furthermore, the Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS), designed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), was also integrated into the module at LPSC. The agency added that the Crew Module will undergo further integration processes, including assembling the avionics package, electrical harnessing, and checks at VSSC before being sent to the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru for the final integration phase of the Orbital Module.

In other news, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a new launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This new facility will help support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) future rocket launches and will serve as a backup for another existing launch pad at the same site. This project is part of efforts to enhance India's capabilities in space exploration and satellite deployment.

