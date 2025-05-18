ISRO 101st satellite PSLV-C61 EOS-09: Why 'Earth observation mission' could not be accomplished? Check details PSLV-C61 EOS-09 mission: EOS-09 is a repeat satellite similar to EOS-04 launched in 2022 that has been designed with the mission objective to ensure remote sensing data for the user community engaged in operational applications and to improve the frequency of observation.

Sriharikota (AP):

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief V Narayanan on Sunday (May 18) morning confirmed that the launch of the EOS-09 satellite, which was launched, could not be accomplished, and scientists are further studying the entire performance. Addressing a press conference, V Narayanan said the first two stages after the launch performed as expected, and the problem was detected at the third stage.

"Today we attempted a launch of the PSLV-C61 vehicle. The vehicle is a 4-stage vehicle. The first two stages performed as expected. During the 3rd stage, we are seeing observation. The mission could not be accomplished. We are studying the entire performance; we shall come back at the earliest," Narayanan said.

The ISRO also posted on X about the development, "Today, the 101st launch was attempted; PSLV-C61 performance was normal till the 2nd stage. Due to an observation in the 3rd stage, the mission could not be accomplished."

Although the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) made a textbook lift-off at the prefixed time of 5:59 am, the mission objectives, however, could not be achieved.

The flight sequence of the PSLV-C-61 consists of various stages, starting from the ignition of PS1 and PSOM at the ground to the separation of various sections, to finally the separation of the satellite from the rocket.

Why 'Earth observation mission' could not be accomplished?

According to the ISRO chief, the problem was detected at the third stage, which is a solid rocket motor which provides the upper stage with a high thrust after the atmospheric phase of the launch. This stage has a maximum thrust of 240 Kilonewtons. This was ISRO's 101st launch, in which they launched the Earth Orbiting Satellite, also known as EOS-09, which was supposed to be put in a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO).

Post the unsuccessful launch, Narayanan said that the third stage is a solid motor system. And the motor pressure- there was a fall in the chamber pressure of the motor case and the mission could not be accomplished. We are studying the entire performance, we shall come back at the earliest.

The plan was for the EOS-09 satellite to be deployed as Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) will be used to lower the altitude of the PS4 stage. This will be followed by passivation, a measure aimed at reducing the stage's orbital life and ensuring responsible space operations. EOS-09 is designed to deliver continuous and reliable remote sensing data for use in various operational sectors.

Know more about EOS-09:

Notably, this launch was also aligned with promoting sustainability and carrying out responsible space operations, as the EOS-09 is equipped with deorbiting fuel for safely disposing of it after the mission. EOS-09 is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar technology. It can capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface under all weather conditions, day or night. This capability enhances India's surveillance and management systems across multiple sectors.

EOS-09 is a repeat satellite similar to EOS-04 launched in 2022 that has been designed with the mission objective to ensure remote sensing data for the user community engaged in operational applications and to improve the frequency of observation.

The mission was aimed to be a debris-free one. According to scientists, a sufficient amount of the fuel had been reserved for de-orbiting the satellite after its effective mission life by lowering it to an orbit that ensures its decay within two years, towards ensuring a debris-free mission.