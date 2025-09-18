Israel deploys 'Iron Beam,' the world's first laser interceptor for aerial threats The Iron Beam system is highly cost-effective, with each shot costing only $2. It is capable of engaging both missiles and drones.

Israel has developed a new, high-power laser air defense system called the Iron Beam. Unlike conventional systems that use expensive missiles to destroy incoming threats, the Iron Beam uses a laser beam to neutralize rockets, drones, and mortars at a fraction of the cost.

This advanced system was developed through a collaboration between Israel's Ministry of Defence’s R&D Unit (DDR&D), the Israeli Air Force, Rafael, and Elbit Systems. Recently released by Rafael, the Iron Beam's key advantage is its cost-effectiveness, with each shot costing only about $2 in electricity, compared to the approximately $60,000 cost of a traditional missile interceptor. It is designed to work alongside Israel’s existing air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems.

What Is the Iron Beam?

The Iron Beam is a 100kW High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) that can quickly and effectively engage and neutralize a wide range of threats. Operating at the speed of light, it has an unlimited magazine, a near-zero cost per interception, and causes minimal collateral damage.

The system is versatile and can be integrated into various platforms, making it a valuable addition to any multi-layered defense network.

Looking to the future, Israeli defense officials plan to enhance the laser’s power and range. There is even a long-term vision to deploy laser interceptors in space for advanced ballistic missile defense, a concept reminiscent of former US President Ronald Reagan's "Star Wars" missile shield.

Brigadier General Yehuda Elmakayes, head of the DDR&D R&D Unit, described the system as "the dawn of widespread laser capabilities," indicating a major shift towards integrating directed energy weapons across the Israeli military.

Director-General of the Defense Ministry, Major General (res.) Amir Baram, stated that the Iron Beam announcement is just the first step in a process that will eventually lead to the widespread use of more affordable laser platforms on battlefields around the world.

