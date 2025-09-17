Food, toilet spare parts, more for ISS crew stuck after cargo spacecraft's engine failed before docking It was the first flight of Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL spacecraft which is a larger version of its earlier spacecraft. NASA flight controllers evaluate an alternate burn plan for the resupply spacecraft.

A newly launched supply ship is experiencing engine trouble that is preventing it from reaching the International Space Station (ISS). Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL spacecraft, which is carrying more than 11,000 pounds (5,000 kg) of cargo to the orbiting laboratory, lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission was the first flight of the larger, more capable version of the solar-powered spacecraft.

The Cygnus capsule was scheduled to dock on Wednesday, but flight controllers have put everything on hold while they work on an alternative plan.

Cargo includes food, research equipments

The shipment includes food and science experiments for the seven astronauts on the space station, as well as spare parts for the toilet and other systems. It also holds dozens of research experiments for Expedition 73, including materials for producing semiconductor crystals in space and equipment to improve cryogenic fuel tanks. The spacecraft was also supposed to deliver a specialized UV light system to prevent the growth of microbes in water systems and supplies for producing pharmaceutical crystals that could treat cancer and other diseases.

Cygnus XL

The Cygnus XL, named the S.S. William “Willie” C. McCool in honour of the NASA astronaut who died in the 2003 space shuttle Columbia accident, is scheduled to remain at the ISS until March 2026. It is then to depart and dispose of several thousand pounds of trash by burning up harmlessly upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Northrop Grumman is one of NASA's two cargo suppliers for the space station, with the other being SpaceX. Russia also provides regular shipments to the 420-km-high orbiting lab, with its latest delivery arriving over the weekend.

