Image Source : DRDO For second time in six days, India successfully test fires K-4 ballistic missile

For the second time in the last six days, India, today successfully test-fired the 3,500 km strike range K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Visakhapatnam.The DRDO-developed missile was testfired from an underwater platform today morning, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

The missile developed by DRDO would be equipped on indigenous Indian Navy Ship Arihant, which is nuclear-powered submarine.

These missiles, once inducted, will be the mainstay of the Arihant class of indigenous ballistic missile nuclear submarines (SSBN) and will give India the stand off capability to launch nuclear weapons submerged in Indian waters.