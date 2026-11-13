Microsoft begins restoring Outlook, Teams after 20-hour-long outage causes disruptions worldwide

Microsoft said on Friday that it was witnessing improvements in Outlook email and other services following a global outage that disrupted businesses, public services and organisations across several countries. However, the company warned that some users could continue to face intermittent issues as it works to restore services fully.

In its latest update, Microsoft reported "broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and encouraging recovery signals in Asia-Pacific". The company said mailbox access and delayed email processing were improving, while its teams were working to clear email queues and backlogs and extend recovery measures to affected infrastructure in other regions.

"We regret the disruption today's outage has caused for many of our customers. Our global teams continue to work with urgency to resolve the issue," Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said in a LinkedIn post.

Worldwide disruptions

The outage affected several Microsoft products, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, disrupting healthcare services, delaying corporate earnings reports and leaving schools struggling to communicate.

The disruption spread globally within an hour, affecting users in 74 countries and territories, according to Downdetector. Reports of service disruptions on the platform had started declining by 0900 GMT.

Microsoft attributed the issue to "elevated load" on its infrastructure across multiple regions, resulting in connectivity errors. The company also said it was not aware of any malicious activity behind the incident.

Despite implementing fixes, Microsoft said it was still facing difficulties in fully restoring services.

Airlines, visa services affected in India, globally

The disruption had a significant impact on businesses and public services across several countries.

In India, airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air warned that their email support services had been affected, potentially preventing them from receiving customer queries.

Immigration New Zealand suspended the processing of all visa applications until further notice due to the outage.

In Japan, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa warned that the disruption could have a "significant impact", given the widespread use of Microsoft's software.

"Since this software is used by a vast number of people, we will closely monitor the situation and take every possible measure to address it," Akazawa told the Asahi Shimbun.

Meanwhile, the Australian Computer Society (ACS) called for a national review of risks associated with dependence on foreign technology infrastructure. ACS CEO Prins Ralston warned that small businesses might not have alternative systems to rely on when Outlook goes down.

Outage highlights dependence on Copilot

The disruption also exposed the growing dependence of businesses on Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot.

In London's financial district, several people told AFP that the inability to access Copilot had affected their work.

"I think one of the biggest things is Copilot not working, and you can sort of see the dependency now on Copilot," said Yashmit Sharma, a 26-year-old auditor, adding that Outlook was also affected.

Sheera, a 40-year-old risk manager at a mid-sized bank, said businesses needed to be better prepared to deal with unexpected technology failures.

Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports in the Americas before confirming that Microsoft 365 connectivity issues were affecting users across multiple regions. The subscription-based service includes applications such as Outlook and Teams.

With AFP inputs

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