Miss Universe 2026: 15 countries withdraw from pageant ahead of grand finale; here's what happened

The countdown to Miss Universe 2026 has begun, with contestants preparing for one of the world's biggest beauty pageants. However, this year's event has already made headlines for two major developments. The Miss Universe Organisation has unveiled a new crown to mark its 75th anniversary, while around 15 countries have withdrawn from the competition for various reasons.

Here's a look at the new crown and why so many countries have withdrawn from this year's pageant.

Miss Universe 2026: 15 countries withdraw from pageant ahead of grand finale

While the new crown has added to the excitement surrounding the pageant, the participation of several countries has become another talking point. A number of contestants have stepped away because of health or personal circumstances, while others have been unable to overcome visa-related hurdles. Separately, six Asian countries are expected to remain unrepresented following a dispute over franchise rights.

Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson announced her withdrawal on November 7. In a statement posted on Instagram, she said several factors had contributed to her decision. However, she made it clear that prioritising her mental and physical well-being and remaining true to her values were more important.

She wrote, "With deep sorrow I am OFFICIALLY WITHDRAWING my participation at Miss Universe. There were multiple factors that led to this decision, but mainly I must remain true to myself and my own values and protect mental and physical health. I've found new directions during this journey and learned a lot about myself and what I will endure and what I will not. The road ahead is beautiful and strong and full of pure light and less darkness. While I may not have the sash and crown, I have my strength and what I created for myself before the title came and that makes me a queen."

Saint Martin's representative Madly Marian has also withdrawn, citing personal reasons. In a statement shared on social media, she described the decision as difficult but said she had approached the opportunity with gratitude and enthusiasm, recognising the importance of the experience.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Maldives and Morocco, Aminath Yuin Mohamed and Sara Allali, have also reportedly withdrawn. However, neither withdrawal has received official confirmation so far.

Nepal's Prayashna Gurung confirmed that she would not be able to participate because of visa issues, despite efforts to make the trip possible.

Miss Universe Zambia, Republic of Congo and South Sudan have also officially announced their withdrawals, citing US visa restrictions. Zimbabwe's representative, Roseanna Hall, has shared a video speaking about the difficulties she has faced in securing a visa. Her participation remains uncertain, although she has not given up hope of making it to the competition.

Angola has also reportedly been listed among the countries likely to miss the event because of visa-related difficulties.

Six Asian countries caught in franchise dispute

Another major development involves six Asian countries that will not have representatives at this year's Miss Universe competition. Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia are expected to be absent amid a dispute concerning national franchise rights.

According to reports, contestants from these countries will continue to hold their respective national titles despite being unable to represent their countries at the international pageant this year.

Miss Universe unveils new crown for 75th anniversary

As Miss Universe celebrates 75 years, the organisation has given its iconic crowning moment a new look. The newly unveiled crown, titled 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy', has been created in collaboration with George Wittels and Maison d'OR.

The design features 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, making it a special addition to the pageant's collection of crowns. According to the official press release, three prominent diamonds at the centre of the design carry a symbolic meaning, representing the past, present and future of Miss Universe.

Unveiling the new crown, the organisation wrote on Instagram, "Introducing 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy': 3,150 diamonds, 75 years of history, and one extraordinary crown celebrating the past, present, and future of Miss Universe. A new era begins (sic)."

Who is representing India at Miss Universe 2026?

India will be represented by Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo at this year's competition. She will compete against contestants from around the world for the coveted Miss Universe crown. The grand finale of Miss Universe 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026: Know everything from her Kerala roots to national title