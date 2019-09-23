Hyderabad based company makes Firolac, a paint that never catches fire

Image Source : INDIA TV A Hyderabad based company has come up with fire retardant that promises to protect a material from fire in industrial as well as domestic scenario

A Hyderabad based company has come up with fire retardant that promises to protect the material from fire in industrial as well as domestic scenario. The company, SK Laboratories, has developed Firolac, a material that protects the base material from not only fire but intense heat, moist conditions, the action of acidic and basic materials and water. The material has to be coated on the surface one wants to protect from fire.

Professor Kishor Pothula, of SK Laboratories, has manufacturing set up in Hyderabad. He is working with a team that has developed the material. Professor Kishor has been a lecturer in Shaghai University.

He showed us a demo of the effectiveness of Firolac in protecting surfaces from fire. Check out the video at the end of the story. The demo has also been before Ahmedabad Fire Department and Chief Fire Officer MF Dastoor has expressed satisfaction about Firolac.

Professor Kishor Pothula said that he was inspired by 'Make In India' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took efforts to develop a product that will match global standards.

Fire is a major cause of concern in an industrial setting. On construction sites, materials such as wood, various types of fabric are used. There is always a danger of such objects catching fire. The paint developed by Professor Kishor is a non-halogen, heavy metal free and non-toxic. This makes it very effective in protecting materials from fire.

The paint forms a protective layer on the material and forms bubbles when exposed to extreme heat or fire. These bubbles protect the material.

