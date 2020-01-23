Gaganyaan: A peek into prototype of crew module at ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to execute the Gaganyaan mission by 2022. But before that, the space agency will launch 2-3 unmanned missions in 2020 and 2021 with humanoids to test the human rating of the propulsion modules, including the crew module and the escape system in case of any emergency in the spacecraft.

The prototype of the crew module was displayed at ISRO symposium in Bengaluru. Here's a peek into the crew module of Gaganyaan.

Four astronauts have been shortlisted for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission. All four astronauts are men, but their identities have not been revealed yet. Their 11-month training in Russia is expected to begin in January, following which they will receive module-specific training in India. The astronauts will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations.

Vyomamitra, a half-humanoid female, will be sent into space first as part of the Gaganyaan mission. It is called half-humanoid since it does not have legs, though it can bend forward and sideways.

According to ISRO, Vyommitra can recognise humans and answer questions as well as carry out some experiments. It can monitor biological parameters and operate switch panels and life-support activities. Vyommitra can also converse with astronauts.

Bahubali GSLV Mark III, India's heaviest launch vehicle will be carrying the four astronauts to space. It is equipped with life support, environmental control systems, emergency mission abort, and emergency escape.

Rakesh Sharma, then IAF test pilot, was the first Indian to have gone into space as a cosmonaut aboard Soyuz-T from Russia on April 2, 1984 when he was 35 years old. Gaganyaan is the first-ever human space mission conceived and developed in India.