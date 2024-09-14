Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Earth set to capture new mini-moon: Rare asteroid 2024 PT5 to orbit for two months

Earth is about to gain a temporary mini-moon as asteroid 2024 PT5 is captured by the planet's gravity from September 29 to November 25, 2024. Although it won’t complete a full orbit, its brief stay offers valuable insights into gravitational dynamics. The asteroid, 10 meters in diameter, will remain too dim for casual observation but holds significance for space exploration and asteroid studies.

Earth to gain temporary mini-moon

Earth will briefly capture asteroid 2024 PT5, a rare event in which the planet's gravity pulls a near-Earth object into temporary orbit. The asteroid, discovered on August 7, 2024, measures approximately 10 meters in diameter and will remain in Earth's gravitational pull for about two months, from September 29 to November 25, 2024.

No full orbit, but important insights

Though asteroid 2024 PT5 will not complete a full orbit around Earth, it will make several loops before breaking free and resuming its orbit around the Sun. Researchers note that the asteroid’s brief stay provides important data on how Earth's gravity influences near-Earth objects (NEOs). The findings could help refine models of gravitational interactions and improve predictions for future asteroid flybys.

Mini-moon too dim for amateur observation

With a magnitude of 22, 2024 PT5 will be too faint for observation by the naked eye or most amateur telescopes. Only advanced observatories will be able to track the asteroid during its temporary stay as Earth’s mini-moon. Despite its small size, the event is of significant interest to astronomers and the growing field of asteroid mining.

A recurring phenomenon

This is not the first time Earth has captured a temporary mini-moon. Similar events have occurred, such as with asteroid 2022 NX1, which was briefly caught in Earth’s gravitational pull in 1981 and again in 2022. Each instance provides crucial data for understanding near-Earth objects and their potential for future space exploration missions.

