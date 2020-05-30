Image Source : PIXABAY Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by October, claims American pharma giant Pfizer

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready as early as the end of October 2020. A report published in Times of Israel, quoted Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla as saying, "If things go well, and the stars are aligned, we will have enough evidence of safety and efficacy so that we can have a vaccine around the end of October."

As per reports, Pfizer is working on several vaccine projects in collaboration with German firm Biontech in Europe as well as in the US.

“The hope of many people is that we will have a vaccine, hopefully several, by the end of this year,” Pascal Soriot, head of AstraZeneca, told a virtual briefing.

AstraZeneca is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop and distribute a vaccine being trialed in Britain.

Manufacturing of an effective vaccine remains a priority in these times as the world faces the outbreak of coronavirus which has infected over 6 million people worldwide and killed 366,000.

