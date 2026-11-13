Another cyclone forming? Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify by November 16, Odisha on alert: IMD

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The Odisha government has meanwhile alerted district collectors in coastal and southern regions as a precautionary measure amid the developing weather system.

The system formed at 5.30 am on Friday under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14. It is then expected to intensify into a depression by November 15 before potentially developing into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16.

Wind speeds of around 50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman Sea on November 13 and 14 and the southeast Bay of Bengal between November 13 and 16.

Winds could reach speeds of 55 kmph, with gusts of up to 65 kmph, over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 15 to 17 and the central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and 17.

Odisha government puts districts on alert

The Odisha government has alerted district collectors in the state's northern, southern and coastal regions following the IMD forecast.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the IMD had not yet communicated any specific prediction about the system's possible impact on Odisha. However, precautionary measures have been initiated, and district collectors have been asked to remain vigilant.

Pujari is also scheduled to hold a review meeting with senior officials to assess the situation and prepare for any possible impact of the developing system, sources told PTI.

IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall in Odisha

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on November 18 and 19.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh during this period.

Heavy rainfall is further expected in Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts on November 19 and 20, for which a yellow alert has also been issued.

With PTI inputs

Also Read:

Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rains, strong winds batter coastal districts