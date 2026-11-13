Josh actor Sharad Kapoor looks unrecognisable in new video; fans say it's 'heartbreaking to see him like this'

Actor Sharad Kapoor, best known for his role in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, has been going through a difficult phase. A recent video featuring the actor has caught the attention of social media users. Many fans have expressed concern over his appearance. The clip also shows Sharad getting emotional while speaking about his four pet dogs, who are being moved to an animal welfare centre.

Sharad Kapoor's latest videos leave fans concerned

Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based NGO Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a friend of the actor, shared the video. She explained that Sharad has been dealing with health issues and physical challenges that require him to receive care. She also appealed to the film industry to approach Sharad for work.

In the videos, Sharad was seen walking with the help of a stick. He revealed that he has broken his leg and is relocating; because of this, he is keeping his four dogs at a centre with his friends. He promised that he will take his fur babies back once he is a little settled. His videos in a beard, a loose T-shirt and jeans have taken the internet by storm.

Ridhima Pandit, fans, seem concerned

In the comment box, Ridhima Pandit wrote, "It’s really heartbreaking to see him like this. As a kid I remember running up to him for an autograph (right after dastak)and even told him that its my bday tomo will u call me n wish me? He said yes, who would have thought he would have cared to call or remember, but he did , he called me the next day n wished me a Happy bday. I am praying for his good health. May God bless him and soon he gets to be reunited with his fur babies. Just God bless him."

Social media users wrote, "What a stunning guy! Too sad this has happened. Lots of prayers and good wishes to him. Very heartbreaking indeed", "It’s heart breaking to watch this I hope he recovers soon and kids are back to him", "Oh sweet lord, it's unbelievable to see him this way. May lord help him get better soon and he can be reunited with his babies", "Such a brilliant actor what happened to you sir", and others.

Why are Sharad Kapoor's pet dogs being moved?

In the video, Hema explained that Sharad's wife and newborn child also live at the house. Given his current condition, looking after four dogs had become difficult. The pets also did not have anyone to take care of them.

She added that Sharad was reluctant to part with his dogs, but the family had to make the decision due to the circumstances. The animals will now be taken to the welfare centre run by YODA Mumbai, a non-profit organisation.

Sharad also spoke about his attachment to the dogs and said he hoped to bring them home once his situation improved. He said, “Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them," he added.

The actor said his pets would also feel depressed without him. He further clarified that there was no animal cruelty involved in the decision to move them.

The 50-year-old got emotional while speaking about the situation and said, "As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them."

Sharad hopes to reunite with his dogs once he moves into a new bungalow and is in a better position to look after them.

Sharad Kapoor's film career

Sharad made his film debut with the 1996 film Dastak. He later appeared in several films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His performance in Josh, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, earned him a Filmfare Award nomination in the Best Actor in a Negative Role category.

Over the years, the actor has been part of several film projects, with his role in Josh remaining one of his notable performances.

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