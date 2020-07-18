Comet NEOWISE picture taken from International Space Station will blow your mind

Image Source : NASA On July 9, 2020, astronaut Robert Behnken captured an image of comet NEOWISE from the International Space Station. Behnken posted the image on Twitter and wrote, "Night sky, just before dawn from @Space_Station. Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet

Comet NEOWISE is a rare anomaly that can be seen for the next 20 days or so before it disappears for the next 6,000 years. For the next few days, the comet will be visible an hour before dawn. As the month goes on the comet will be visible in the evening before it fades away in the month of August.

This picture of the NEOWISE comet taken from the International Space Station is as breathtaking as it is rare. In the picture, the NEOWISE comet is clearly visible with its tail and in the backdrop is the Earth with city lights decorating the horizon.

For those hoping to see Comet Neowise for themselves, here’s what to do:

Find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky

Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky

If you have them, bring binoculars or a small telescope to get the best views of this dazzling display

