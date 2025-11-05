China achieves culinary feat in space: Astronauts cook full meal on Tiangong | Watch video

China recently achieved a significant milestone in space when astronauts aboard the Chinese space station, Tiangong, prepared a full meal. The six crew members—from the outgoing Shenzhou-20 mission and the incoming Shenzhou-21 mission—cooked chicken wings and black pepper steak using a newly delivered hot air oven. The astronauts baked marinated chicken wings for 28 minutes before using the oven to cook the steak.
The New Smoke-Free Oven
This culinary endeavor was made possible by a specialized smoke-free oven.
- It utilises high-temperature catalysis and multi-layer filtration, ensuring that food preparation in space remains smoke-free and complies with the station’s emission standards for cooking fumes.
- According to Chinese state media, the oven also operates without stressing Tiangong's power grid.
- The oven's maximum temperature has been increased from 100°C to 190°C, allowing astronauts to roast and bake instead of merely warming prepackaged meals.
- The hot air oven is capable of operating for 500 cycles.
Before the recent Chinese achievement, the International Space Station (ISS) pioneered baking in space in 2020. Astronauts baked five chocolate chip cookies in space using a special oven designed by NanoRacks and Zero G Kitchen. This marks the very first time that food has ever been baked in orbit!Three of these cookies were later returned to Earth via a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
Crew Handover and Delayed Return
The astronauts also held a handover ceremony on Tuesday to formally transfer the key to the space station to the new Shenzhou-21 crew, ahead of the Shenzhou-20 mission’s planned departure.
However, on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Agency announced that the return flight of the Shenzhou-20 crew was postponed. The delay was attributed to a suspected strike from small space debris on the spacecraft.
