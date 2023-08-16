Chandrayaan-3: 5 things you need to know about the mission

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 approaches Moon, lander separation tomorrow

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission took a significant step towards its lunar destination as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the lander module is set to detach from the propulsion module on Thursday. The successful firing on Wednesday positioned Chandrayaan-3 into its intended orbit of 153 km x 163 km, concluding the lunar-bound manoeuvres. The separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is scheduled for August 17, 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the mission:

Chandrayaan-3 is composed of a propulsion module (2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg), and a rover (26 kg). This mission aims to softly land the lander on the moon, rectifying the Chandrayaan-2 mission's setback, where the Vikram lander crash-landed. This mission is a critical endeavour for India's space program, aimed at overcoming the challenges faced by its predecessor and advancing the nation's capabilities in lunar exploration. ISRO's plan for Chandrayaan-3 involves a soft landing near the moon's South Pole on August 23 at 5.47 p.m. The lander's descent from an altitude of about 100 km requires intricate maneuvers, encompassing both rough and fine braking. Prior to landing, imaging of the landing site will identify safe areas. Following a successful soft landing, the rover, equipped with six wheels, will begin a series of experiments on the lunar surface for a period equivalent to one lunar day, or 14 earth days.

When was the satellite launched by ISRO for the mission?

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 by India's heavy-lift rocket LVM3 and entered the lunar trajectory on August 1 after completing its orbits around Earth. The successful perigee-firing at ISTRAC marked its transition into the translunar orbit.

