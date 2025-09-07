Chandra Grahan 2025: When, where and how to watch lunar eclipse on your phone? Chandra Grahan 2025: Today, September 7th, marks the occurrence of the second lunar eclipse of the year. You can also watch it on your mobile phone from the comfort of your home.

New Delhi:

Today, Sunday, September 7, marks the second lunar eclipse of the year. This astronomical event, which was not visible during the first eclipse on March 13, will be seen in many countries, including India. You can even watch it online on your phone.

When to watch the Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse will begin at 9:57 p.m. and reach its peak at 11 p.m. During this time, the moon will be fully covered for approximately 82 minutes. The eclipse is expected to end around 1:27 a.m. Along with India, this lunar eclipse will be visible in the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, the Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and Europe.

Where and how to watch

You should never look at a lunar eclipse directly with the naked eye, as it can cause damage. Instead, you can watch today's event on NASA's official website or the Time and Date YouTube channel, which offers a live stream of the eclipse.

NASA's official website: https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/

FAQs

Why does a lunar eclipse occur?

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that happens when the Earth, Sun, and Moon align. According to Space.com, an eclipse occurs when the Earth, while rotating on its axis, passes between the Moon and the Sun. The Earth's shadow then obscures the Moon, making it hidden or not visible for a period. This is what we call a lunar eclipse. There are generally three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial, and penumbral.

What is a Blood Moon?

A total lunar eclipse is also called a "Blood Moon" because the moon is completely hidden and appears red. During a total eclipse, sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere is scattered, and only the red wavelengths are filtered and refracted onto the moon's surface, causing it to glow with a reddish hue.

When will the next lunar eclipse occur?

According to NASA's website, the next lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, 2026. This will also be a total lunar eclipse (a Blood Moon) and will be visible in East Asia, Australia, North and South America, and the countries of the Pacific Ocean.

ALSO READ: ISRO successfully tests parachutes for gaganyaan crew module in Chandigarh trial