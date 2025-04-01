Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams willing to fly on Boeing's Starliner capsule again Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were stranded on the International Space Station when their Boeing Starliner capsule malfunctioned. They returned to Earth after 286 days aboard a SpaceX capsule.

NASA's celebrity astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, expressed in a recent news conference that they felt partially responsible for the challenges encountered during their lengthy space mission, which had turned from a sprint into a marathon. They indicated that they were open to flying on Boeing's Starliner again. Having recently returned from over nine months at the International Space Station, courtesy of SpaceX, the pair noted that they were surprised by the level of interest in their mission. They emphasised that their primary focus had always been on fulfilling their duties, often placing the mission ahead of personal concerns, including those of their families.

Wilmore took the opportunity to accept some of the fault for the issues during Boeing's test flight, stating that he could have posed more questions that might have altered the course of events. He remarked on the collective responsibility shared among the team, insisting that everyone owned the situation.

Both astronauts affirmed their willingness to board the Starliner again, explaining that they were committed to rectifying the encountered issues and ensuring that the spacecraft would operate successfully in the future. Williams highlighted the considerable capabilities of the Starliner and expressed her desire to see it succeed.

The two seasoned astronauts, both retired Navy captains, had spent an astonishing 286 days in space—significantly longer than their original plan of 278 days, following their launch on Boeing's inaugural astronaut flight on June 5. They had to step in to assist as the Starliner capsule struggled to reach the space station due to thruster failures and helium leaks.

Their stay at the space station was prolonged as engineers deliberated on the next steps. Eventually, NASA deemed the Starliner too risky for Wilmore and Williams' return and opted to transfer them to SpaceX's vehicle. The launch of their intended replacements was delayed, further extending their mission beyond nine months.

President Donald Trump had hinted at the political implications, urging SpaceX's Elon Musk to expedite the process for the stranded astronauts. The situation finally resolved on March 18, with a successful splashdown by SpaceX off the Florida Panhandle.

NASA officials revealed that engineers remain puzzled about the thruster malfunctions on the Starliner, with plans for further testing throughout the summer. Wilmore remarked that if the engineers could resolve the thruster and helium leak issues, Starliner would be ready for another flight.

However, NASA may require an additional test flight—this time with cargo—before allowing astronauts to board again, a prospect that could materialize by the end of the year. Despite the challenges faced by Starliner, NASA officials reiterated their commitment to the original decision to have two competing U.S. companies providing transportation services to and from the space station. Nevertheless, urgency remains, as the space station is scheduled to be decommissioned in five years, making way for privately operated laboratories in orbit.

Inputs from PTI