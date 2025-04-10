Billionaire spacewalker Jared Isaacman bids for NASA's top position, highlights Mars trip for astronauts Jared Isaacman has completed two space trips arranged through SpaceX. He is also the founder of a payment processing company.

On April 9, billionaire space enthusiast Jared Isaacman, nominated for NASA's top position, presented his vision for space exploration. He emphasised that sending astronauts to Mars would be a priority under his leadership. President Donald Trump had nominated Isaacman as the 15th administrator of NASA late the previous year. If confirmed, Isaacman would become the youngest individual to lead the space agency, which is currently focused on returning astronauts to the Moon, and he would be one of the few administrators with actual experience in space travel.

During the nomination hearing held by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in Washington, Isaacman stated in his written testimony that, according to the president's vision, they would focus on sending American astronauts to Mars. He mentioned that this initiative would naturally entail the development of capabilities for returning to the Moon.

Who is Jared Isaacman

At 42 years old, Isaacman had already completed two spaceflights, funded through his own arrangements with SpaceX, and he had made history by performing the first private spacewalk the previous September. He attributed his wealth to a payment processing company he founded as a high school dropout, which is now known as Shift4.

In his testimony, he acknowledged that he was not a conventional nominee for the position, noting that he had been relatively apolitical, lacked a scientific background, and had never worked at NASA. However, he asserted that he did not view these factors as weaknesses.

His close connections with Elon Musk and SpaceX led to heightened interest from the space agency and others regarding his views on lunar and Martian exploration. The audience included three US astronauts and a Canadian who were assigned to NASA's upcoming Moon mission planned for the next year.

NASA Artemis program

NASA has long considered the Moon the next essential step for human exploration. The Artemis program aims to send a crew around the Moon the following year and land astronauts near the lunar south pole as early as 2027, with plans for lunar bases rather than just brief visits like those during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 70s.

However, Artemis has faced delays and high costs, particularly concerning NASA's Space Launch System rocket, which has launched only once in 2022 without a crew. Musk advocates for Mars as a primary destination and is intensifying Starship test flights out of Texas. By making Starship reusable, he aims to significantly reduce the expenses associated with transporting people and equipment to the red planet. Notably, NASA selected Starship for its first two astronaut landings on the Moon as part of the Artemis program, named after Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology.

