Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas detect 8 asteroids

At least sixteen students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have detected eight asteroids under the Khagolshala Asteroid Search Campaign 2021, the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the government told PTI on Wednesday.

The International Astronomical Search Collaboration conferred "provisional status" on the students' discovery.

The International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) housed at the Hardin-Simmons University confirmed the provisional discoveries.

Khagolshala Asteroid Search Campaign or KASC trains students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to detect asteroids. The campaign is an initiative of the Office of PSA and SPACE Foundation.

"While it will be years before the asteroids are documented and the discoverer can name them, the successful detection and a grant of the provisional status to eight asteroids is a huge feat for the young students. The entire process also brings multiple opportunities for students to interact with space scientists, astronomers, and astronauts," the Office of the PSA said.

SPACE Foundation was established in 2001 to popularise science and inculcate scientific temperament among the masses, especially students in India. It is working to create citizen scientists through various programmes on science and astronomy education, and innovation in India. (With PTI inputs)

