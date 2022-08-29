Artemis 1 mission: NASA calls off today's launch of new moon rocket after fuel leaks

Follow us on Image Source : AP NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister.

NASA Artemis 1 mission: NASA has called off the Monday launch of giant Moon rocket. The space agency scrubbed the test flight because of a temperature issue with one of the four RS-25 engines.

Alternative dates for launch of the Artemis1 mission, an uncrewed flight around the Moon, are September 2 and September 5.

Reports also say that fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

