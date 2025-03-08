Video: Pack of stray dogs attack woman in Rajasthan, horrifying CCTV footage surfaces Caught off guard, the woman was unable to escape and fell on the ground as the dogs bit her hands and shoulders. As she screamed for help, a woman passing by in a scooty stopped to aid her out of the situation.

A shocking video has surfaced from Rajasthan’s Alwar district which shows a young woman attacked by a pack of stray dogs in JK Nagar as she was walking outside her house. Around 8-10 dogs together surrounded the woman who was talking on her phone. The horrifying incident was captured in the CCTV footage.

The woman was later taken to a hospital for treatment, the video with the dogs attacking her has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread views and reactions from netizens.

Reportedly, the dogs bit the woman in eight places and even after reaching home, she kept clinging to her mother and crying. It was said that she remained scared for several hours.

Dogs attacked suddenly

In fact, 18-year-old Navya, who lives in plot no. 51 of JK Nagar, said that she was coming while talking on the mobile. Just then a pack of dogs came barking from behind. The dogs suddenly attacked her. One after the other, about 8 to 10 dogs surrounded her.

For a few seconds, she tried to remove the dogs, but the dogs surrounded her from all sides. When there was no space left, she fell on the ground and started screaming. Hearing the screams of the student, the neighbors ran out of the house and chased away the dogs, after which her life was saved.

Video of the attack surfaced

Local resident Mitthan Lal Gupta said that Navya was so scared of the dog attack that she kept sitting quietly in the house. Navya is pursuing a degree in physiotherapy, her practical exam is due in two days.

In recent times, dog attacks have been on the rise with even pet dogs attacking residents inside lifts or in neighbourhoods.

(Input- Swadesh Kapil)