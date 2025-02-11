Leopard collides with milkman while crossing road in Udaipur, CCTV captures shocking moment | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KAPILSHRIMALI Udaipur: Leopard collides with milkman while crossing road

A dramatic encounter between a leopard and a milkman was caught on CCTV in a residential area near Udaipur city. The incident occurred around 8 PM on Sunday on Shilpgram Main Road, leaving both the leopard and the milkman injured. The footage shows the leopard jumping off a boundary wall and attempting to cross the road when it collides with the milkman, who was riding a bike with milk containers attached. The impact caused both to fall, spilling milk across the road.

The leopard remained on the ground for a few seconds before regaining its composure and walking away. Meanwhile, the milkman sat injured in the middle of the road.

Two local people had initially rushed out from the nearby houses but retreated when they got sight of the leopard. They returned immediately and cautiously, with the help of a passing car, brought the distressed milkman to safety.

Increasing leopard encounters in Rajasthan

Leopard attacks have been on the rise in Udaipur and its surrounding areas. Last month, 10 people were said to have lost their lives in leopard attacks in the city. Similar incidents have been reported in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, and Sikar.

In December last year, a leopard attacked a young girl in front of her mother, clawing her face and neck. The animal fled after the mother's screams alerted others nearby.

Authorities are tracking leopard movements in urban areas and advising residents to be vigilant.

Also read | Trump warns Israel-Hamas ceasefire should end if hostages are not released by Feb 15