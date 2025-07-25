Udaipur dental college student dies by suicide, alleges 'mental harassment' by staff in heartbreaking note Police have initiated a probe into the allegations and are set to question faculty members and scrutinise administrative records. While no formal charges have been filed so far, officials stated that all aspects, including possible institutional negligence, will be thoroughly investigated.

Udaipur:

A final-year BDS student at Pacific Dental College in Bhilon Ka Bedla, Udaipur, allegedly died by suicide late Thursday night (July 24). The victim, Shweta Singh, was discovered hanging in her hostel room around 11:00 pm by her roommate. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A suicide note found in her room has sparked serious allegations against college staff, plunging the institution into controversy and triggering student protests.

Student protests erupt following suicide

By Friday morning (July 25), students from the college staged a protest on campus, demanding justice for their deceased classmate. They alleged that constant pressure, academic delays, and mental harassment from the administration had pushed Shweta to take such an extreme step. They further claimed that now they were being pressured to end the protest by the college authorities.

Police from Sukher police station arrived at the scene and are currently attempting to pacify the students while beginning an investigation into the incident.

Shocking allegations in suicide note

In the detailed suicide note, Shweta named two faculty members, Mahi Ma’am and Bhagwat Sir, accusing them of mentally torturing her for over two years. She expressed frustration over severe academic mismanagement, including-

Delayed examinations and uncertainty about degree completion

Being forced to take internal exams with juniors despite being a final-year student

Accusations of the college passing students who never attended classes, allegedly in exchange for money

Intentional failing and manipulation of academic batches for financial gain

Shweta wrote, "Our batchmates became interns long ago; it’s been over 2-3 months for them. But we’re still stuck in the final year. They said we’d finish exams in two months- it’s been over two years. God knows when we’ll even get our degrees.”

(Image Source : REPORTER )Udaipur dental college student dies by suicide.

She added, "They ruined my career. I can’t take this anymore. They torture kids for money. If you pay, you pass. If you don’t, they drain your blood. I’ve reached my limit."

Shweta also appealed for justice in the note, “If justice exists in India, please ensure Bhagwat Sir is sent to jail permanently. Let him feel the same torture he inflicts on students.”

Shweta Singh hailed from Jammu and was the only daughter of a police constable. Her sudden death has left her family and peers devastated.

Investigation underway

Police have launched an investigation into the allegations and are expected to question faculty members and review administrative records. Authorities have not yet confirmed any formal charges but say all angles, including institutional negligence, will be examined.