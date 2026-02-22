Tragic end to wedding joy: Jodhpur sisters die mysteriously on their marriage day, probe underway.

Jodhpur:

In the Manai village near Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a family buzzed with excitement as they prepared for the double wedding of daughters Shobha, 25 and Vimla, 23. Friday night (February 20) pulsed with celebration- guests danced, music filled the air and wedding rituals stretched late into the hours. The brides, radiant in their finery, retired to sleep around midnight, leaving the household anticipating Saturday's (February 21) joyous ceremonies. But tragedy struck silently in the pre-dawn hours, shattering the festive mood into unimaginable grief.

Sudden collapse and desperate rush

Around 4 am, the sisters' health start deteriorating. Family members, jolted awake by their cries, discovered Shobha and Vimla in distress and rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur. Doctors pronounced both dead on arrival, plunging the home into chaos. As relatives began somber funeral preparations amid the remnants of wedding decorations, police intervened swiftly upon receiving the news.

Police probe halts rites, post-mortem ordered

Authorities, led by ADCP (West) Roshan Meena, arrived promptly and stopped the funerals to secure the scene. The bodies were transported to a mortuary for detailed post-mortem examinations, only later released to the family. No suicide note was found, adding layers of mystery to the incident. Preliminary probes point to ingestion of a poisonous substance, though officials await the full autopsy report to confirm the cause.

Lingering questions in a village shrouded in sorrow

The double tragedy has left the Manai community reeling, transforming a home of impending happiness into one of profound loss. With wedding mandaps still standing and garlands wilting, investigators continue piecing together the events of that fateful night. The exact circumstances remain unclear, fuelling speculation of suicide while the family mourns what should have been the start of new lives.