Tragic accident in Jaipur: Uncontrolled car claims two lives and injures many A tragic accident in Jaipur involving an uncontrollable car claimed two lives and injured eight others across MI Road and Mount Road, with the driver in custody and investigations underway.

A horrifying incident unfolded in the capital city of Jaipur as an uncontrollable car wreaked havoc, causing the deaths of two individuals and injuring eight others. The tragic events occurred in two separate locations—first on MI Road and then on Mount Road—leaving the city in shock.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car, which lost control for unknown reasons, sped through crowded areas, crushing people under its wheels. The chaos unfolded swiftly, with pedestrians and bystanders struggling to get out of the car’s path.

The first incident occurred on MI Road, a bustling area known for its heavy traffic and vibrant shops. The car reportedly veered off its course, hitting several people before continuing its rampage towards Mount Road. There, the vehicle struck more individuals, adding to the rising toll of the injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities confirmed that two people have sadly lost their lives, while eight others sustained serious injuries. Some of the injured are in critical condition, with medical teams working tirelessly to provide them with necessary care.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and have taken the driver into custody. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver might have lost control due to speeding, but further investigation is ongoing.