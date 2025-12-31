Threat averted in Rajasthan on New Year's Eve, car with 150 kg explosives seized in Tonk; 2 arrested Two men were arrested in Tonk after police seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate, along with 200 cartridges and 1100 metres of safety fuse wire, from their car. The explosives were allegedly being transported for illegal supply, and an investigation is underway to determine the source and intended use.

Tonk:

A major threat was averted in Rajasthan on New Year's Eve on Wednesday after the police recovered 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate explosives, the substance used in the blast near Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. Two persons have also been arrested for allegedly possessing the explosives in the vehicle in the Tonk district.

A Special Team of the Tonk Police said they have arrested 2 persons and seized 150 kg of explosives from their car, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both residents of Bundi district. Acting on a tip-off, the DST intercepted a Maruti Ciaz car in the Baroni police station area and recovered around 150 kg of ammonium nitrate concealed in sacks of urea fertiliser.

Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said the accused were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for supply. Along with the ammonium nitrate, police also seized 200 explosive batteries and 6 bundles of safety fuse wire measuring approximately 1100 metres. The vehicle used for transporting the material was also seized.

“Explosives were seized from a Maruti Ciaz car. 150 kg of ammonium nitrate was hidden in sacks of urea. In addition, police recovered 200 explosive batteries and 1100 metres of wire. Two accused have been arrested. One is Surendra and the other is Surendra Mochi.

An investigation is underway,” SP Mishra said.

He added that the operation was carried out swiftly after receiving specific intelligence inputs. Police are questioning the accused and investigating the source of the explosives, their intended use and possible links, including whether the consignment was meant for illegal activities such as unauthorised mining.

Also read: 70 workers injured after two trains collide inside THDC tunnel in Chamoli