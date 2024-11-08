Supreme Court's relief to Rajasthan govt, allows mining operations to continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court has granted a major relief to the Rajasthan government by allowing the continuation of mining activities in the state. The Court has upheld the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order, which had earlier directed the suspension of nearly 23,000 mining leases in Rajasthan.

The apex court's ruling effectively lifted the ban imposed by the NGT, which had ordered the closure of mining operations due to environmental concerns. The NGT had set a deadline for the closure of these leases, which was at the heart of the dispute. However, the Supreme Court extended the timeline, granting an interim stay and allowing mining activities to resume without interruption.

This decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences, particularly in terms of employment. Mining is a major industry in Rajasthan, and the suspension of mining activities had the potential to affect over 1.5 million jobs in the region. By allowing mining operations to continue, the Supreme Court has helped prevent significant disruption to the livelihoods of thousands of workers and their families.

The case revolves around environmental concerns related to mining, but the Court has acknowledged the broader socio-economic implications. The Rajasthan government had appealed for relief, citing the severe impact on employment and the local economy. With the Supreme Court's decision, mining operations will continue uninterrupted while the matter remains pending before the judiciary.

The Court has set the next hearing for November 12, 2024, where further arguments will be presented. This interim order provides temporary respite to the state government and stakeholders in the mining sector, who were concerned about the immediate effects of the NGT's directive.